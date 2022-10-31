Ye might need to find some new attorneys in the near future. According to AllHipHop, the lawyers representing the Yeezy founder in a lawsuit surrounding an unauthorized sample on Donda 2 have not been able to reach him. In response, they’ve requested to be withdrawn from the case.

VILLEPINTE, FRANCE – OCTOBER 02: Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Villepinte, France. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images For Balenciaga )

Ultra International Music Publishing filed a lawsuit against Ye after the artist used an unauthorized sample of Marshall Jefferson’s “Move Your Body” on the song “Flowers.” The Chicago rapper-producer is accused of sampling the record over 20 times on the song without receiving the necessary permission.

Though “Flowers” isn’t widely accessible for streaming, it was sold along with the STEM player that reportedly moved up to 11,000 units on its first day. Ye claimed that he brought in over $2M in the first 24 hours of the STEM Player’s release.

The lawsuit might turn out to be costly, especially since his attorneys claim he hasn’t responded to their calls. At this point, he might get hit with a default judgment.

“Due to recent events and Ye’s counsel’s inability to reach Ye or his representatives, Ye’s counsel intends to seek withdrawal as counsel,” UIMP’s lawyer Bradley J. Mullins said.

Ye brought on Greenberg Traurig LLP to represent him in the case earlier this year. However, it seems like there’s a possibility things could work out for him in the long run. His lawyers are in informal discussions to settle the case outside of the courtroom. If that isn’t successful, they might still be able to reach a resolution with the help of a mediator.

Ye’s found himself getting dropped by law firms left and right since making anti-Semitic comments on social media. Brown Rudnick, Pryor Cashman, Cadwalader, and Quinn Emanuel have all called it quits on Ye in the last week. Greenberg Traurig LLP could potentially pull through for Ye but by the way, he’s moving these days, it doesn’t seem like he cares too much.

