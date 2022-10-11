Though Kanye West has already been banned from both Twitter and Instagram for his disparaging comments about the Jewish community on each platform, more and more celebrities continue to speak out with their thoughts on the situation.

Earlier this week we heard from Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, who confirmed on the app that he spoke with Ye about his concerning post about “going Death Con 3 on Jewish people,” adding that the recording artist seemed to have taken his comments to heart.

Recording artists John Legend (R) and Kanye West perform at Kanye West’s concert held exclusively for American Express card members at the Nokia Theatre August 29, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images For American Express)

While the Tesla Motors CEO sounds as though he’s still on the side of maintaining a friendship with the father of four, others, like John Legend, have made it clear that their ties with West are cut for good.

“Weird how all these ‘free, independent thinkers’ always land at the same old anti-blackness and anti-semitism,” the “All Of Me” singer wrote on Sunday (October 9), earning over 315K likes from readers.

The 43-year-old recently detailed the breakdown of his long-time relationship with the Yeezy founder, explaining that, “What it got described as was, we stopped being friends because he supported Trump, which was a mischaracterization of what I said.”

Weird how all these “free, independent thinkers” always land at the same old anti blackness and anti semitism. — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 10, 2022

“What I was saying was that he was very upset with me that I didn’t support him running for President,” Legend went on. “That was the real impetus for us having a strain in our friendship. I don’t know what will happen in the future, but he was very upset with me that I didn’t support him and I supported Joe Biden. It’s up to him whether he can get past that.”

As for Ye, he’s turned to YouTube in the wake of his social media ban, uploading a documentary titled LAST WEEK on Monday (October 10) in which he can be seen playing porn for Adidas executives during a meeting, and attending his oldest daughter’s basketball game in a White Lives Matter shirt.

Check it out for yourself below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]