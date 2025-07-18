Skilla baby comeback album

News
Music
50 Cent To Narrate Skilla Baby’s Forthcoming Album “The Price Of Fame”
50 Cent and Skilla Baby have become friends over the last year, and now 50 is lending his voice to the Detroit rapper’s comeback effort.
By
Devin Morton
6 mins ago