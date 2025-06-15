50 Cent's Oldest Son Marquise Jackson Trolls Him On Father's Day

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 580 Views
50 Cent Oldest Son Marquise Jackson Trolls Fathers Day Hip Hop News
Feb 4, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; 50 Cent watches as the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves prepare to play at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
While some fans found this funny, others lamented the strained relationship between 50 Cent and his first son Marquise Jackson.

50 Cent is not afraid to go against anyone on social media, even his own family. However, that definitely means that they respond in the same way, as his eldest son Marquise Jackson recently proved in an Instagram post caught by The Neighborhood Talk on the social media platform.

On Sunday (June 15, Father's Day), Marquise took to IG to post a meme about betting on 50 to make a post about his second son Sire for the special day instead of him. For those unaware, 50 Cent and son Marquise Jackson's strained relationship began ever since Fif split with Marquise's mother Shaniqua Tompkins.

"Oh it's Father's Day," Marquise Jackson said of 50 Cent. "Happy Father's Day to all the real ones! I'm watching my bet and it ain't looking too good. I got the over... We all know this the day for photo ops. The Day ain't over yet FINISH STRONG... GET ON YOUR JOB."

We will see whether or not these two feuding family members decide to address this relationship any further or respond to this bet. Either way, we don't see a reconciliation happening anytime soon.

50 Cent Father's Day

Elsewhere, this follows 50 Cent's own Father's Day message on Instagram. But it wasn't what many people expected, as it seemed to shade his ex parter and the mother of Sire, Daphne Joy.

"Oh it’s Father’s Day," the G-Unit mogul captioned his post. "Happy Fathers Day Little B***h. I’ll have full Custody soon little b***h. You’ll be back on only fans in no time Little B***h. but how is your day going Little B***h?"

For those unaware, 50 Cent's feud with Daphne Joy began last year, and it blew up thanks to their allegations against each other. 50 accused her of sex work, whereas Daphne accused him of various forms of abuse and misconduct in a post that she's since deleted.

We will see whether or not these family ties heal in the future, as unlikely as it seems considering how fiery Fif is online. For now, though, it seems like things are more contentious than ever. Maybe after Father's Day, folks can reflect on a better way to hash out these issues.

