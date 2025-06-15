50 Cent's Oldest Son Marquise Jackson Trolls Him On Father's Day

50 Cent is not afraid to go against anyone on social media, even his own family. However, that definitely means that they respond in the same way, as his eldest son Marquise Jackson recently proved in an Instagram post caught by The Neighborhood Talk on the social media platform.

On Sunday (June 15, Father's Day), Marquise took to IG to post a meme about betting on 50 to make a post about his second son Sire for the special day instead of him. For those unaware, 50 Cent and son Marquise Jackson's strained relationship began ever since Fif split with Marquise's mother Shaniqua Tompkins.

"Oh it's Father's Day," Marquise Jackson said of 50 Cent. "Happy Father's Day to all the real ones! I'm watching my bet and it ain't looking too good. I got the over... We all know this the day for photo ops. The Day ain't over yet FINISH STRONG... GET ON YOUR JOB."

We will see whether or not these two feuding family members decide to address this relationship any further or respond to this bet. Either way, we don't see a reconciliation happening anytime soon.

50 Cent Father's Day

Elsewhere, this follows 50 Cent's own Father's Day message on Instagram. But it wasn't what many people expected, as it seemed to shade his ex parter and the mother of Sire, Daphne Joy.

"Oh it’s Father’s Day," the G-Unit mogul captioned his post. "Happy Fathers Day Little B***h. I’ll have full Custody soon little b***h. You’ll be back on only fans in no time Little B***h. but how is your day going Little B***h?"

For those unaware, 50 Cent's feud with Daphne Joy began last year, and it blew up thanks to their allegations against each other. 50 accused her of sex work, whereas Daphne accused him of various forms of abuse and misconduct in a post that she's since deleted.