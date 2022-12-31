Barbara Walters’ peers are flooding social media with fond memories of the beloved journalist. Everyone from Oprah Winfrey to Star Jones is speaking light about the passing of Walters — who passed away Friday at age 93.

Oprah has always been vocal about her respect for Walters. The Queen of media took to Instagram to share her condolences regarding the late broadcaster’s death. “Without Barbara Walters there wouldn’t have been me,” Winfrey began. “Nor any other woman you see on evening, morning, and daily news. She was indeed a Trailblazer. I did my very first television audition with her in mind the whole time. Grateful to have known her.”

NEW YORK – MAY 05: Oprah Winfrey and Barbara Walters attends the Time’s 100 Most Influential People in the World Gala at Rose Hall – Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 5, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Time Inc.)

Read More: Barbara Walters Passes Away At Age 93



Walters’ former The View cohost Star Jones also penned a heartfelt note following the news of her passing. “I owe Barbara Walters more than I could ever repay. Rest well sister…mother…friend…colleague…mentor.”

Rosie Perez, who also sat alongside Barbara on The View, tweeted her reaction to the recasting loss. “An amazing woman,” Perez wrote. “Amazing loss. Shattering the glass ceiling is a huge understatement. She decimated it. Paved the way for so many. I feel very proud/humble to have known her & to have worked with her.”



Walters broke down several barriers through her nearly 60 year career. She joined ABC News in 1976, becoming the first female anchor on an evening news program. Three years later, Walters became a co-host of “20/20,” and in 1997, she launched The View.

After 17 years as host of the daytime talk show, Barbara made her final appearance in 2014. “I do not want to appear on another program or climb another mountain,” she said at the time. “I want instead to sit on a sunny field and admire the very gifted women — and OK, some men too — who will be taking my place.”

Our thoughts are with Barbara Walters family and friends at this times.



An amazing woman. Amazing loss. Shattering the glass ceiling is a huge understatement. She decimated it. Paved the way for so many. I feel very proud/humble to have known her & to have worked with her. Condolences to her loved ones & the entire @TheView family. #RipBarbaraWalters https://t.co/oWfGnck8bW — Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) December 31, 2022