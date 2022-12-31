Famed broadcast journalist and television host Barbara Walters has passed away at 93, leaving behind a legacy that few can achieve.

Cindi Berger, the Boston native’s representative, confirmed the news to People on Friday night (Dec. 30), revealing, “Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones.”

BREAKING: Pioneering journalist and television personality Barbara Walters has died, PEOPLE confirms. She was 93.



More details here: https://t.co/2gzOAyBF9B pic.twitter.com/f40j2k2AE8 — People (@people) December 31, 2022

The rep continued, “She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women.”

When Walters joined “ABC News” in 1976, she made history by becoming the first female anchor of a major evening news show. Continuing to make her presence known in the industry, she joined “20/20” several years later and famously hosted the program alongside Hugh Downs.

She went on to create a variety of interview-style programs. Sitting down with everyone from Mariah Carey and Patrick Swayze to Michael Jackson and Oprah Winfrey, many considered Walters to be a celebrity interview pioneer.

1993: American broadcast journalist Barbara Walters poses at a desk with a notepad and pen. (Photo by Francesco Da Vinci/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Walters created “The View” in 1997 and also served as a co-host on the popular daytime talk show. Proving to be a success, the program has currently spanned 26 seasons and earned dozens of Emmy awards.

In recent years, reports began circulating online that Walters was suffering from symptoms related to dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. Sources disclosed to TMZ in 2017 that the former news anchor was barely leaving her NYC apartment and also growing more “forgetful.”

Walters now leaves behind her daughter, 54-year-old Jacqueline Dena Guber. Our hearts go out to the late anchor’s loved ones during this time.

[Via] [Via]