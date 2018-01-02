news anchor
- Pop CultureBarbara Walters Passes Away At Age 93The former news anchor reportedly "passed away peacefully in her home."By Jada Ojii
- TV"Today" Show Staffer Tests Positive For Coronavirus: ReportA staff member of the 3rd hour "Today" Show has tested positive for Coronavirus.By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyFox News Anchor Laura Ingraham Criticized For Racist MonologueIngraham: "the America we know and love doesn't exist anymore."By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentAnn Curry Says Verbal Sexual Harassment At NBC Was CommonAnn Curry speaks out about the culture of verbal sexual harassment at NBC.By Matt F
- TVAziz Ansari's Sexual Assault Accuser Called "Appalling" By Ashleigh BanfieldAziz Ansari's accuser gets dismantled by Ashleigh Banfield. By Matt F
- EntertainmentMatt Lauer Permanently Replaced By Hoda Kotb On "Today" ShowNBC has finally announced its choice for co-host. By David Saric