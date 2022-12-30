Barbara walters
Oprah Winfrey & More Mourn Barbara Walters Passing
Oprah Winfrey and more took to social media to mourn the loss of the late anchor.
By
Lamar Banks
Dec 31, 2022
Barbara Walters Passes Away At Age 93
The former news anchor reportedly "passed away peacefully in her home."
By
Jada Ojii
Dec 30, 2022
