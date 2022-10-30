Jadakiss has been busy with new music recently, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been reading the headlines. The LOX member is never afraid to share his opinion, and on Saturday he laid out how he thinks society should deal with the Kanye West issue.

TMZ caught Jada in New York with a couple friends, and the publication asked the rapper to give his opinion on the controversy Ye has stirred up recently, particularly in regard to his antisemitic remarks. Jada emphasized that empathy was key.

When asked how Kanye might move past the backlash, Jadakiss responded simply, “Prayer. Everybody needs to pray for Kanye and let the lord work it out. It’ll be alright.”

TMZ asked if West should apologize to Black people. The legendary rapper shook his head in silence for a moment, temporarily at a loss, then went on to say, “To each his own. I think he should apologize to whoever he offended and let’s move on with the world.”

The topic of whether he’d still wear Yeezy footwear came up, and Jada shrugged. “I’m gonna support– I’m always for the artist, you know what I mean?” The rapper responded. “Some of them say or do dumb stuff but I’m always for the artist no matter what’s going on.”

Jadakiss also noted that he thinks West can come back from this. “They build you up, they kick you down, they build you back up, so it’ll be alright,” he said.

The rapper also talked about the ongoing feud between Ma$e and Diddy. He said that he had been hanging out with Ma$e, and that he was “in a good place” but that he couldn’t tell anybody how to feel. Jada did maintain that he believes they’ll work it out.

Meanwhile, Kanye doesn’t seem to be backing down from his antisemitic comments, even though the Chicago rapper and fashion designer said he lost $2 billion after his bigoted remarks prompted brands to distance themselves.

Ye, who’s no longer banned on Instagram, wrote on the platform, “I’m going to say this again. Let’s see the contracts. The film contracts, the sports contracts, the music contracts, the mortgages. Let’s see the contracts so we can or better yet will do better business. I’ve been beat to a pulp and there’s still no accountability.”

Check out Jada’s interview below.

[via]