Kelsey Harris Could Be Found In Contempt Of Court For Megan Thee Stallion 1501 Case

Recently, Megan Thee Stallion saw a court case she’s been involved in since 2020 come to a close. That came yesterday when Tory Lanez was officially sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan in the foot 3 years ago. Now there’s another case dating all the way back to 2020 that Megan is looking to have solved. That’s her suit against her former label 1501 Entertainment and one of its executives Carl Crawford. Furthermore, Megan is calling on the court to hold her ex-bestie Kelsey Harris in contempt.

According to The Neighborhood Talk, Megan Thee Stallion’s legal team has asked the judge to hold Harris in contempt of court for ignoring a deposition she was asked to participate in. The deposition was supposed to take place on June 21st, but Harris never showed. She was deposed in order to get information about 1501 including what the executives knew about an alleged plan to sabotage Megan’s releases on the label and whether or not she had their endorsement when releasing a diss track. If she is ultimately found in contempt it could result in a fine or containment for Harris.

Megan Thee Stallion Isn’t Holding Back On Anyone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Unsurprisingly, fans in the comments were decisively pro-Megan. “Megan ain’t gotta say sh*t. EVERYBODY that tried or came against her is losing it ALL. LMAAAOOOO!” reads the top comment on the post. Elsewhere other fans make jokes about the wins Megan has collected recently. “Baby Megan got a praying grandmother!!! Cus he is for sure setting her table in the presence of her enemies. AMEN!” Finally, some took shots at Kelsey Harris directly. “For someone who screamed this would all come out in court she refuses to speak in court.”

Megan herself appears to be shifting the focus away from the lawsuits and back to music. Subsequently she’s taken the opportunity to tease fans with the potential of new material a few times recently. The most promising being pics from the studio where she appeared to be getting back into album mode. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion asking for her former bestie to be held in contempt of court? Let us know in the comment section below.

