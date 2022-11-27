On Saturday (November 26) we brought you new titles from Dean Blunt, Mount Westmore, Quando Rondo and NBA YoungBoy, and CEO Trayle, just to name a few, on our Fire Emoji update. Now that Sunday is here, we’re slowing things down on our R&B Season playlist.

Much like last weekend, we’ve got Jacquees sitting at the top of our list. This time, the R&B star is showing out on his “Tipsy” single. It follows the arrival of his braggadocious “Still That” track.

As you may know, the 28-year-old is gearing up to drop his Sincerely for You project soon, on December 16th.

Next up is New Jersey native Tone Stith. His voice shines on his new “B.E.D” single that’s all about getting sensual between the sheets.

“Bring that freaky shit right up out of you / You can take the d*ck, I’m so proud of you / I be watchin’ that in and out of you / In and out of you, in and out of you,” he sings as the song starts, not holding back for his listeners.

Stormzy’s album was included in our Fire Emoji roundup. However, it’s versatile enough to earn a spot on our R&B Season update as well. Specifically, “Sampha’s Plea” is the title that’s got us in our feelings.

Our next selection comes from Emotional Oranges, with their “On My Way” single. Earlier in the summer, we heard from the artists on their vibey “Bounce” banger, and the year before that, they linked up with an impressive roster of famous friends for The Juicebox project.

Shanuka’s solo track, “Right Now” can be found near the end of this week’s new additions, followed only by JVKE and Car Burns’ “golden hour” collab.

Stream our R&B Season playlist exclusively on Spotify below. Afterward, let us know what arrivals we might have missed in the comment section.