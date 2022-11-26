After Travis Scott and Pharrell’s takeover on last weekend’s edition of our Fire Emoji playlist, we’re back with more this Saturday (November 26).

Landing at the top of our latest update is Dean Blunt’s “LONDON TONIGHT FREESTYLE” featuring Skepta, Novelist, and A$AP Rocky. The record was previously leaked back in July, but the official version has now made it to DSPs for your streaming pleasure.

Ahead of their Snoop, Cube, 40, and $hort album arriving on December 9th, the legendary artists have shared yet another single. We’ve already heard them show out on “Big Subwoofer,” “Bad MFs,” and “Too Big.” Now, Mount Westmore is putting us on some “Free Game” with their latest drop.

Quando Rondo and YoungBoy Never Broke Again left fans surprised with their 3860 project – which the latter allegedly didn’t want to be released. Regardless, fans have been streaming and loving the new music. “Casket Talk” is the title we’ve picked for our Fire Emoji update.

The first solo single on our list is CEO Trayle’s “Song Cry,” on which he impressively holds his own. Afterward, we have a selection from Stormzy’s highly anticipated This Is What I Mean record. We’ve been loving the project’s titular song, though the entire thing is worth a listen when you have time.

Aitch is gearing up to head out on tour across Europe. Before that, though, he shared a remix of his platinum hit “Baby” featuring Ashanti. Belgian rapper Hamza hopped on the beat, and from the sounds of things, we’ll be hearing other artists do the same in the near future.

Finally, from Homixide Gang’s Homixide Lifestyle project, we’ve picked “Lifestyle” for you to check out.

Stream our Fire Emoji playlist exclusively on Spotify below. Additionally, check back in with HNHH tomorrow to stream our R&B Season update.