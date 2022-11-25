It’s been several months since Aitch debuted his Close To Home project. The 16-track record landed in August, complete with features from names like Mastermind, New Machine, Bakar, AJ Tracey, and even Ed Sheeran. However, the real fan favourite from the tracklist has emerged as “Baby” featuring Ashanti.

This weekend, the platinum-selling track is getting the remix treatment courtesy of Hamza. The Belgian rapper appears on the first of four remixes and slips his melodic flow in with Aitch’s own as well as the R&B starlet’s magical vocals.

“Ouh, ouh, ouh / Pour toi, j’mets mon ego sur le té-c’, ah, bébé, t’aimes les diamants et les / Birkin bag / Il m’faut un peu de ganja maintenant, là car la go’ me presse, comme si c’était,” he rhymes in French.

Throughout the chorus, Ashanti sings, “I just wanna love you, baby, always thinkin’ of you, baby.”

Upon its release, Aitch’s Close To Home made history as the first NFT project to chart, landing at No. 2.

Since rising to fame, the 22-year-old has graced stages across the US, Canada, Australia, and Europe. He’s also made his Rolling Loud debut and has worked with the likes of BIA, Giggs, Stormzy, and Tay Keith.

As he continues to celebrate his album’s success, Aitch is gearing up to head out on tour across Europe.

Stream the Hamza remix of Aitch’s “Baby” featuring Ashanti on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, let us know who else you’d like to see hop on the track’s next edition in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Wake up lookin’ sexy, and she stunning when she pose

Close to perfect when she naked and she curvy in the clothes

Get the Lamborghini white, I paint the Urus like her toes

Ain’t no other brother got her this certi and she knows