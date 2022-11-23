After leaking the record in July, Dean Blunt’s released the official version of “LONDON TONIGHT FREESTYLE” ft. A$AP Rocky, Novelist, and Skepta. The new single kicks off at first with Blunt’s hazy, string-laden production for a psychedelic banger. Skeppy leads the brigade with a nod to Omarion’s “Ice Box” before Novelist slides through with a slow-burning flow that tears through the violins. Unfortunately, Rocky doesn’t come through with a sixteen but he flexes his vocal chops alongside Dean Blunt to close out the record.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 11: Skepta (L) and A$AP Rocky attend the launch of 1st GUESS Originals X A$AP Rocky collection within Selfridges on March 11, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Guess EU)

Dean Blunt and A$AP Rocky are no strangers to each other. The two have collaborated in the past on numerous occasions, including on Testing. Dean lent his talents to the songs “Purity,” and “Gunz N Roses,” along with “Calldrops.” Due to their collaborative history, fans are hoping this is a sign that we’ll hear more from the two on Rocky’s next studio album.

Meanwhile, Skepta’s remained active throughout 2022 with a string of guest verses. He appeared on K-Trap’s “Warm” remix as a result of their tight-knit relationship over the years. He then connected with Frisco and INFAMOUSIAK for the remix of “Bad & Clean” alongside Skillibeng and Digga D. Hopefully, his follow-up to Ignorance Is Bliss will be coming soon.

As for Novelist, the UK grime artist is fresh off of the release of May’s 4 THA HOMIEZ. Additionally, he appeared on records alongside Rockwell and Brakeman.

Press play on Dean Blunt’s new single, “LONDON TONIGHT FREESTYLE” ft. Skepta, A$AP Rocky, and Novelist below. Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics

Got a flag and you n***as know that

They show all due respect cause I owe that

Said I’m handsome, I already know that

Big Novelist, the trill n***a throw back