Brandy’s “Christmas Party for Two” Single Will Get You In The Holiday Spirit Early This Year

The first week of November may seem a bit early for some to be blasting Christmas music, but according to Brandy, there's no time like the present to prepare for the season of giving. This past New Music Friday (Nov. 3), the songbird unveiled her first solo original holiday song, titled "Christmas Party for Two." The sultry single is the first we've heard from next week's festive album, and based on what she's serving up vocally, we're sure things will only get hotter as we celebrate Christmas With Brandy on November 10.

Brandy's new arrival boasts production by Ron "Neff-U" Feemster and David Williams III, which beautifully compliments her singing. "Let me sit beside ya / I warmed up some cider / I'll relax your mind 'cause / I can recognize you need someone to make you feel the way that I do," she croons on the first verse. When the chorus comes around, she lyricizes about getting undressed for her lover, and being his present in exchange for feeling his presence with her. "That's all that I'm askin' of you," Brandy promises him.

Brandy Drops Off Her First Original Holiday Song

As HipHopDX notes, the "Vocal Bible" hitmaker has plenty of Christmas-themed events to gear up for this month. On the 16th, Netflix's Best. Christmas. Ever! will debut on the streamer, starring Brandy opposite Heather Graham. Just a week later, on the 23rd, you can catch the 44-year-old bringing life to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, where she's set to perform some of her new arrivals.

Learn the lyrics to Brandy's "Christmas Party for Two" in the video above, and make sure to add it to your holiday playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. Are you looking forward to more festive releases from your favourite artists? Let us know in the comments, and find more HNHH release recommendations on our Fire Emoji update below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Help me undress, oh, yes

I'll be your present

Just give me your presence

That's all that I'm askin' of you

