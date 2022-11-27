Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone for another year, Americans are finally in the clear to break out their Christmas decorations (those who haven’t already done so, that is). So far this season we’ve already seen artists like Chris Brown get us in the holiday spirit.

While we wait for more from our favourites, mashup master Toasty Digital has curated the perfect Christmas surprise for hip-hop lovers everywhere.

As Complex notes, INSTRUMENTALS FROM MY MAMA’S CHRISTMAS PARTY finally landed on YouTube on Friday (November 25). The 11-track effort is chiefly hosted by Kendrick Lamar. It comes with an intro, interlude, and outro, and surprisingly includes samples from some of the biggest recording artists working today.

After hearing from Kung-Fu Kenny at the start of the project, his cousin Baby Keem later comes through on “HO!” For that title, Toasty used samples from Frank Sinatra’s “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” as well as two holiday favourites from Bing Crosby.

Further along on the tape, we hear from Drake and *NSYNC on “CANCEL CHRISTMAS (MAYBE WE CAN MAKE IT TO HANUKKAH).” Cardi B, Ice Spice, and Miley Cyrus make appearances as well, not to mention Quavo and Takeoff.

This obviously isn’t the first time we’ve seen Toasty Digital turn up for the holidays. Previously, in 2020, he sampled Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Jay-Z, and more on Maybe We Can Make It to Christmas.

Finally, stream the creative’s latest project on YouTube or SoundCloud below. Afterward, let us know which mashup is your favourite in the comments.

INSTRUMENTALS FROM MY MAMA’S CHRISTMAS PARTY Tracklist:

INTRO Kendrick Lamar – GOOD GRIEF (feat. Charlie Brown) [00:13] Baby Keem – HO! (feat. Frank Sinatra) [01:48] Drake – CANCEL CHRISTMAS (MAYBE WE CAN MAKE IT TO HANUKKAH) (feat. *NSYNC) [03:44] Cardi B – UGLY SWEATER CONTEST (feat. Perry Como) [06:04] INTERLUDE [07:21] Ice Spice – THE GRUNCH (feat. Miley Cyrus) [08:22] Freddie Gibbs & Pusha T – WHOVILLAINY (feat. Dr. Seuss) [10:39] Kendrick Lamar – Mother Mariah (feat. Mariah Carey) [13:12] Takeoff & Quavo – MESSY CHRISTMAS (feat. Josh Groban) [14:23] Kendrick Lamar – MORE TO GIVE (OUTRO) (feat. Linus) [16:54]

