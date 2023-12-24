Erica Banks Knows Her Worth On New Christmas Joint "All Dat He Got"

One of the year's biggest holidays is officially upon us, and thankfully several artists are helping to get us in the festive spirit like only they can. While some superstars take the holiday season off from working and releasing new music, Erica Banks couldn't celebrate with her loved ones before expanding on her 2020 EP, Banks B4 Christmas. When it first dropped, the "Buss It" hitmaker showed out on "Sleigh Ride," "Holiday Jun," and other catchy tracks. Now, she's reminding us of her worth on "All Dat He Got."

"He know I be textin' his brother / When he look at my phone it be hot / But I know he gone trick when it's Christmas," the rap diva proudly declares. "He be giving me all dat he got," Banks continues, making it known she refuses to settle for anything less than the best.

Erica Banks Drops Off the Deluxe Edition of Her 2020 Holiday EP

While spitting her festive, flirtatious bars, Banks sits by a bright red Christmas tree and grand piano. "I like Zelle notifications / And he like when I'm pulling up naked," the L&HH cast member boldly declares mid-way through her new release. "He say he Nigerian, thought he was Haitian / So you know that the ni**a ain't patient / You got it? / I'mma take it," she continues, shamelessly hinting at having a materialistic approach to life and relationships.

In the past, the rap diva found herself at odds with romantic partners like Finesse2tymes due to her love of money, but rather than changing up on herself, the 25-year-old decided to drop her man instead. Check out Erica Banks' sexy holiday outfit in her "All Dat He Got" visual above. If you're a fan of what the Texas-born starlet cooked up for fans this Christmas, you can save it to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. To check out another festive song from two of our favourite East Coast-based spitters, click the link below.

