After a few years of turmoil, we’ve (mostly) made it through the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Burna Bandz is chiefly gearing us up for the Bandemic with his new album.

The project accordingly landed this Friday (December 30). The rapper operates solo across 12 of his titles. On the other three, he enlists help from Casper TNG (“Frustrated”), TallupTwinz (“Ghetto Stories”), and Why G (“Killer Instinct”).

Prior to dropping off the 15-track record, Burna shared a featureless single, “Feel Me,” which has nearly earned 150K streams on Spotify since its debut.

“Why tell me to go when you know you gon’ miss me? / Like who goin’ with you when you going through it?” he asks on the song’s chorus. “I cannot tote nothing unless it hold sixteen / Shots hit his chest and its harder than whiskey.”

Other new titles to come from Bandz on his project include “Art of War,” “Member Zone” and “Heart on Ice,” as well as “Corporate.”

This was an undeniably busy year for the rising star. He previously shared singles like “Shade” and “Benefit” with Yung Tory. Additionally, his Houligan Timing tape saw him work with the likes of Pressa, NorthSideBenji, and Drego.

The album’s most popular titles are “Win” with J Neat and Why G, “A to B,” and finally, “Like a Perc” with Houdini.

It remains unclear exactly what the future holds for BB, though he’s likely to continue to soar to new heights as we enter 2023.

Stream Burna Bandz’ Bandemic project on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, tell us your top three favourite tracks in the comments.

Bandemic Tracklist: