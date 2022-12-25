Pittsburgh rapper Hardo just released Top 10 Trappers DOA (Deluxe), and its six new tracks are just what you’d expect. Moreover, his street tales move between hard, minimal piano trap and more atmospheric and melodic styles. In fact, it’s refreshing to see him engage with versatility, especially after tough-as-nails projects like last year’s Gangsta Grillz tape with DJ Drama and Deezlee. However, this time around, the distinct tracks compliment a varied sound.

AUSTIN, TX – AUGUST 25: Rapper Hardo performs onstage during the ‘Dazed & Blazed Summer 2018 Tour’ at Austin360 Amphitheater on August 25, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)

While his flow is deeply rooted in the streets, previous efforts like his 2020 album Days Inn also saw him leave his comfort zone. Especially on this latest album, he stuck heavily to trap, but he traded bars with J.I.D over a more classic beat on that project. However, Hardo’s been at it for a while, so it’s not necessarily a surprise. Still, Hardo switches back and forth because his talent allows it, and he takes advantage of it on the deluxe.

Also, he tapped Sama and Rexx Life Raj to be featured guests on Top 10 Trappers DOA (Deluxe). Moreover, their performances are both autotune-heavy, with Sama coming off laidback whereas Rexx’s passion comes through clearly. Overall, the Pittsburgh native strikes an even balance between immediate hype and calming atmospheres.

But what did you think of Hardo’s deluxe version of Top 10 Trappers DOA? Let us know in the comments and peep the tracklist down below. Still, if you haven’t had the chance to listen, you can find the album on your preferred streaming service. Also, as always, check back in with HNHH for the latest great hip-hop, even during the holiday season.

Tracklist