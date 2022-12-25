Yet another new artist joining the HNHH ranks this weekend is Big Mo. On Friday (December 23), he dropped off his 5-track Chosen EP, following singles like “Falling 4 U” and “Broken” with Ye Ali that helped launch him to fame in 2020.

The “Lean & Hennessy” hitmaker has been sharing music on DSPs since 2017. Among his earlier releases are “Top Shotta,” “Don’t Cry” featuring Victoria Gouveia, and “Freaky Gyal” with Nemessz. His latest effort, however, is far more elevated than past works, showing how much growth Mo has gone through since his humble beginning.

Chosen was preceded by project opener “Chains Seduced Her” as a single. The four-and-a-half-minute-long song boasts an appearance from Nessly, as well as upwards of 200K streams on Spotify alone.

New titles added to the short and sweet tracklist include “Ahee,” “Losing My Mind,” and “Don’t Leave.” Additionally, we hear Big Mo show out alongside Ye Ali on “Habibti,” which also features pre kai ro. Since making its debut, the catchy tune is already obviously on its way to achieving fan favourite status.

During an interview with V13 earlier this year, the rising rapper was candid about his creative flow. “My writing process consists of a mix of freestyling and writing lyrics out on my phone. For the most part, I prefer to write it down,” he explained.

“When I write a song, it is mostly just how I’m feeling in that moment. I’m more concerned with just writing a track that fits with what my mood is. Nothing forced. That’s when the music is at its best,” Mo went on.

Stream Big Mo’s Chosen EP on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, tap into our annual hip-hop holiday playlist update here.

Chosen Tracklist:

Chains Seduced Her (with Nessly) Ahee Habibti (feat. Ye Ali & pre kai ro) Losing My Mind Don’t Leave

[Via]