$uicideboy$ Jumpstart Another Project Rollout With "Self-Inflicted"

The $uicideboy$ are back and up to their mischievous and ignorant ways on "Self-Inflicted." It's a brand-new single that's launching an album rollout. It seems like the New Orleans duo has a plan over these next couple of months as well before they go on tour in August.
Dropping this next $uicideboy$ is a part of that and one that they announced on their Discord channel called "GREYCORD," per Genius. What's also been on their to-do list is rollout their solo albums. Scrim already did that last month with via crucis, a 30-track behemoth that lasted nearly an 1:30.
As it stands, we aren't sure when $uicideboy$ are going to drop THY KINGDOM COME. But like we mentioned, we have a rough timeline at least. It will be their first record since 2024's New World Depression, which was a tight listen at just 13 songs and 34 minutes.
But as for the lead-off track, "Self-Inflicted" is a grim message about drug abuse and su**dal thoughts. "I tried taking my life as a plan to escape / Never planned to get paid," Ruby Da Cherry raps on his verse. But whether he was going to find success or not, Cherry makes it seem like drugs were always going to a part of his story.
They make it sound "cool" on the surface, but really, the $uicidboy$ are cautioning everyone to be careful with your life choices. They have been expressing that in some fashion for years and it's continued onto this track. Spin it below.
$uicideboy$ "Self-Inflicted"
Quotable Lyrics:
What the f*ck's my name? I forgot it
What day is today? Drugs prey on my brain
Can't stop it, keep on poppin'
"Oddy changed after the fame"
Hahaha, b*tch, I'm still the same piece of sh*t that you ignored in college