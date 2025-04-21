$uicideboy$'s Scrim Finds His Own Identity In The Essential "via crucis"

Scrim and $uicideboy$ have trailblazed a path to the top of hip-hop that includes a unique sound and cult-like following.

Scrim, one half of buzzing duo $uicideboy$, steps into vulnerable territory with via crucis, a solo project steeped in emotional depth and spiritual tension. The title—Latin for “Way of the Cross”—draws from Christian tradition, evoking a journey through guilt, suffering, and eventual redemption. For Scrim, it’s not about religion, but reflection. He replaces spectacle with solitude, trading bravado for inner reckoning.

Musically, Via Crucis veers from $uicideboy$'s aggressive sound. It leans into minimal, brooding production—melancholy piano, ghostly synths, and stripped percussion. The mood is sparse yet weighty, mirroring Scrim’s descent into his own psyche. The album’s tone is muted but intense, inviting listeners to sit with discomfort instead of escaping it.

Lyrically, Scrim uses the project as both confession and exorcism. On “Jesus Wept,” he references the Bible’s shortest verse, channeling its grief to explore trauma, addiction, and healing. His verses feel like diary entries—raw, honest, and unresolved. He raps less for acclaim than for survival, offering his pain without filter.

The album extends beyond the music. Scrim crafted the visuals himself, drawing from horror films, sacred art, and surrealism. These images aren’t decoration—they expand the album’s themes, revealing beauty in brokenness.

The album’s strength lies in its sincerity. Scrim doesn’t dramatize his struggle; he processes it. via crucis reads like a spiritual memoir, quiet yet powerful, offering gathering with anyone following darkness. It’s not built for the charts—it’s built for truth.

via crucis - Scrim

Official Tracklist

