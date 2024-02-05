Scrim Crawls Into Dark Cave On New Album "Lonely Boy"

Rap duos and groups launching solo careers is nothing new in the hip-hop world. Migos is not as strong a presence as it once was for various reasons. Their last album as group was back in 2021 with Culture III. OutKast did the same thing too. Andre 3000 recently made a massive reappearance with his experimental album New Blue Sun. $uicideboy$ is another duo to add in the mix as well.

As of 2020, Scrim ($crim) has been putting out his solo material. He put out his debut called A Man Rose from the Dead, a 20-song lone wolf effort. However, it would not be until 2024 that we would see new material from just Scrim. He put out a single called "paradise."

Listen To Lonely Boy By Scrim

That would eventually be the lead single for his sophomore LP lonely boy. It was the only song teased from 26 tracks we have out our disposal. This one also has no features and sees Scrim deliver the signature emo, cloud, trap rap material, we are used to. You can give the LP a listen with the links above.

lonely boy Tracklist:

destination: home a boy whistling in the graveyard maserati slick who saves the savior night gallery demo demon lonely boy don't know why blam! 4muhslime #freethug devil's revenge using god's subjects i just hope that my death makes more cents than my life new glock 4 my opps 1st things first north pontchartrain blue paradise just because you're paranoid doesn't mean you're wrong a man touched the sky all graves go unvisited in the end nightmare on the northside 2 chrome cowboy die4me 1800-PAIN marlboro country a nice place to visit levitate

