Scrim Crawls Into Dark Cave On New Album "Lonely Boy"

The $uicideboy$ member is back with his solo sophomore LP.

BYZachary Horvath
scrim lonely boyscrim lonely boy

Rap duos and groups launching solo careers is nothing new in the hip-hop world. Migos is not as strong a presence as it once was for various reasons. Their last album as group was back in 2021 with Culture III. OutKast did the same thing too. Andre 3000 recently made a massive reappearance with his experimental album New Blue Sun. $uicideboy$ is another duo to add in the mix as well.

As of 2020, Scrim ($crim) has been putting out his solo material. He put out his debut called A Man Rose from the Dead, a 20-song lone wolf effort. However, it would not be until 2024 that we would see new material from just Scrim. He put out a single called "paradise."

Listen To Lonely Boy By Scrim

That would eventually be the lead single for his sophomore LP lonely boy. It was the only song teased from 26 tracks we have out our disposal. This one also has no features and sees Scrim deliver the signature emo, cloud, trap rap material, we are used to. You can give the LP a listen with the links above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album, lonely boy, by Scrim? Is this his best project to date so far, why or why not? Which songs are you gravitating toward the most right now? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Scrim and $uicideboy$. Finally, stay with us for the most informative project posts throughout the week.

lonely boy Tracklist:

  1. destination: home
  2. a boy whistling in the graveyard
  3. maserati slick
  4. who saves the savior
  5. night gallery
  6. demo demon
  7. lonely boy
  8. don't know why
  9. blam!
  10. 4muhslime #freethug
  11. devil's revenge using god's subjects
  12. i just hope that my death makes more cents than my life
  13. new glock 4 my opps
  14. 1st things first
  15. north pontchartrain blue
  16. paradise
  17. just because you're paranoid doesn't mean you're wrong
  18. a man touched the sky
  19. all graves go unvisited in the end
  20. nightmare on the northside 2
  21. chrome cowboy
  22. die4me
  23. 1800-PAIN
  24. marlboro country
  25. a nice place to visit
  26. levitate

