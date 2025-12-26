Thy Will Be Done – Album by $uicideboy$

The duo returns with a follow up to their August project.

New Orleans indie-rap duo $uicideboy$ have officially returned with a new album that continues a deeply personal and spiritual chapter in their catalog. Serving as the follow-up to August’s Thy Kingdom Come, the new project Thy Will Be Done expands on the themes of faith, recovery, and redemption that have recently surfaced around the duo. Over the past several months, videos have circulated online showing Ruby da Cherry and Scrim openly giving glory to God and speaking candidly about how their faith played a role in helping them overcome addiction and long-standing trauma. That message carries directly into the album, which is laced with Christian imagery, biblical references, and moments of reflection that feel intentional rather than performative. On TikTok especially, Scrim has been vocal about his sobriety journey, frequently sharing testimonies during stops on the duo’s GreyDay 2025 tour. Sonically, the project still carries the dark, abrasive DNA fans expect, but the perspective has shifted. The pain is still there, but it’s now paired with gratitude, accountability, and faith.

Release Date: December 26, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop / Alternative Rap
Album: Thy Will Be Done

Tracklist For Thy Will Be Done
  1. Leviticus
  2. 2009 Reggie Bush
  3. BLOODSWEAT
  4. Angel Grove
  5. Whatever Floats Your Boat Will Definitely Sink My Ship
  6. MSY
  7. Old Addicts, New Habits
  8. Frenzy
  9. Hypernormalisation
  10. Fuck Ups
