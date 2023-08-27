BONES Releases Single-Driven Project “BasketCase”

Michigan-born rapper and crooner BONES is back to feed fans more new music. His third album of 2023, BasketCase is out now on all streaming platforms. You can check out the Apple Music and Spotify links below to give it a spin. The rapper is known for his unique blends of trap metal, horrorcore, cloud rap, and trap rap. BONES brings that in full force once again, so fans should be happy about that.

The album consists of 14 tracks. However, the majority of the project is single-heavy. Furthermore, with half of the LP out within a week or so before the release, there is not a whole lot of new material here. But, die-hard fans of BONES are used to the artists’ urge to release tons of music in a short time. Some of the best cuts to check out are “94” and “FreakyFriday.”

BONES Might Have Had A Theme For The Rollout

“FreakyFriday” was released on August 18th. The second single “Misery” followed just 24 hours later on August 19th. Then, the third single “94” released on August 20th, with contains an intro by BONES’ child. Do you notice the pattern here? Allegedly, BONES followed a certain 24-hour trend up until the day before the album’s release, giving his fans a taste of what to expect on BasketCase. Do you think that is a smart strategy to put out so much material before the full length?

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new project from BONES called BasketCase? Do you enjoy his constant release of new music, or would you rather him drop less often? What song is your favorite so far? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest album releases and all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

BasketCase Tracklist:

Misery 94 FreakyFriday Ratatat Swayze Peroxide UncleRicksMonteCarlo SwampOfSorrows MyOwnPersonalHell KidNPlay CD-R FourSeasons BellTowerPark AsThePendulumSwings

