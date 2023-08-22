BONES Releases Dark Track “Peroxide”

Prolific rapper BONES is back with his trademark sound on a new cut called “Peroxide.” Not much is known about him since he generally keeps a low profile, but there is some information about the Howell, Michigan native. The now 29-year-old rapper was born on January 11, 1994, and now resides in California. As stated earlier, BONES pumps out tons of new material. He was just a 16-years- his first mixtape in all the way back in 2010. That was enough to convince himself to drop out of school and pack his bags to Los Angeles. From there his career took off and he has not looked back.

Since then, BONES has put out over 70 albums and projects, including hundreds of music videos, while also wrapping up four national tours in 13 years. It is certainly an impressive feat but it does not stop there. On A$AP Rocky’s 2015 album AT.LONG.LAST.A$AP, he landed a massive feature credit on the fantastic cut, “Canal St.” Rocky sampled the beat from “Dirt,” a big song from BONES’ 2013 mixtape Scumbag, earning more attention. Now, he is back with more material with “Peroxide.”

BONES Rides The Beat Effortlessly

BONES bodies this dark and cavernous production. With the flows on point with a sometimes whispery effect, it adds to the atmosphere. It is a short song, running just under two minutes. Unfortunately, it leaves the ears hanging because it felt like there could have been another verse but it should satisfy his fans.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new track, “Peroxide,” from BONES? Is this a top-tier track from him? What is your favorite album of his? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all the hottest new songs and all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Aye, she wanna rock all my icy chains She wanna grab on my swish and blade Tryna sound big get the f*** out my way

