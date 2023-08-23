Do Not Step Up To BONES On “Ratatat”

The rapper with track after track on deck is back a day later with a brand-new cut. Michigan rapper BONES is ready for anyone to come for him on this track called “Ratatat.” It might just be another typical track for most people who do not know of BONES. But, he is a secretive innovator behind some of the biggest subgenres in rap. He now resides in California and is also the leader of the music collective TeamSESH. It is a home for a lot of underground artists who fall under the same umbrella as BONES does.

Which niches in the rap world do those include? Well, some of those include metal rap, emo rap, cloud rap, and trap rap. BONES has been making music since the early 2010s. That is before artists like XXXTentacion, Juice WRLD, Lil Peep, and others. Unfortunately, BONES never reached star status as they did. However, he should be considered a founding father of these areas in hip-hop. After all, he appeared on A$AP Rocky’s “Canal St.” for the sample that was used on it.

BONES Is Ruthless

Many of BONES’ songs are about murderous levels of violence and being a lone wolf. That vibe is heavy on the prolific rapper’s “Ratatat.” He raps, “Blood on my hands, blood on my face, blood on my blade / Promise I would, I bet that I could, but I cannot change / Razor blade on my waist, f*****g with BONES, it gon’ be your last day (What?)” It is a vicious song with haunting synths and room-shaking bass. It will be another eventual hit with his fans.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new track “Ratatat?” Is BONES an underappreciated rapper in the rap world? Do you like rappers that drop a lot of music or when they take more time in between new material? We want to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, keep it locked in with HNHH for all the hottest song releases and all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Murder up on my mind so I don’t even know what time it is

Thunder and lightning above my head, what the f*** the climate is?

Standin’ here with the reaper, that’s my path, so I ride with him

These b*****s want your money and your secrets, don’t confide in them, wait

