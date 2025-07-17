Woman Who Allegedly Facilitated Project Pat's Son's Murder Gets Arrested

Woman Facilitated Project Pat Son Murder Arrested Hip Hop News
Project Pat performs during Beale Street Music Festival on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Fairgrounds in Liberty Park. © Christine Tannous / The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Project Pat's son Patrick Houston Jr. was fatally shot in Memphis earlier this year, which remains a very vague case.

Project Pat should be enjoying his legacy years as a legend within hip-hop, but sadly, tragedy struck his world earlier this year. His son Patrick Houston Jr. was fatally shot in Memphis this January, and six months after the fact, law enforcement is closing in on the case.

According to AllHipHop, authorities arrested Talia Jones on Tuesday (July 15) in Minneapolis. She was charged in connection to Houston Jr.'s murder, and police searched for her due to her allegedly facilitating the first-degree attack. Jones allegedly resisted arrest and physically fought back, as U.S. Marshals claimed that "she did not go quietly" in a Service statement. The Memphis Police Department had issued a warrant for her arrest on June 27.

Other than that, though, we have no further details on the case at press time. Law enforcement did not reveal anything else about potential motives, circumstances, connections, or other possible answers. Per the outlet, Talia Jones remains in custody in Minnesota as of writing this article for her alleged role in Project Pat's son's tragic murder. We will see how the case develops.

Project Pat Son
NBA: Orlando Magic at Memphis Grizzlies
Oct 26, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Rapper Project Pat performs during player introductions prior to the game between the Orlando Magic and the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For now, it's unclear whether or not authorities accused Talia Jones of carrying out the murder or contributing to its organization. Either way, we will see if this leads to more arrests or legal developments that get police closer to the perpetrators.

Memphis rap icon Project Pat tragically lost his son on January 10 after a shooting in broad daylight in the Imogene Heights neighborhood. It reportedly took place at the intersection of Ketchum Road and Long Street near Charjean Park. Police found Houston Jr. deceased from a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene at around 1:15 PM, according to a Twitter post from law enforcement.

A memorial service for the 22-year-old took place on January 25 at the M.J. Edwards Funeral Home in Memphis. Houston Jr.'s loved ones buried him at the Memphis Memory Gardens.

"Boy i thank God for another day. @breakinbaggs @gofoundation9 #letsgo," Project Pat expressed on social media following his son's passing. He currently focuses on prison ministry and the Go Foundation, a nonprofit with outreach and rehabilitation goals for incarcerated individuals.

