Project Pat's Son Reportedly Fatally Shot In Memphis

Project Pat and his family reportedly suffered a tragedy this month, as according to a TMZ report, his son Patrick Houston Jr. was shot and killed in a park in Memphis' Imogene Heights neighborhood on Friday (January 10). According to the city's police and FOX 13 Memphis, the shooting occurred shortly after 1 PM and officers found Houston Jr. dead at the scene. Other than that, we don't know many other details about the Stoner's Night collaborator's 21-year-old son's tragic passing at press time. Reportedly, the family set his funeral service for this Saturday (January 25), and requests for more information about the case went without answer as of writing this article.

Our deep condolences and sympathies go out to Project Pat and his family for this heartbreak. The rapper continues to resonate and reach audiences in hip-hop today, whether it's Juicy J saying that he would be perfect for a Metro Boomin beat or folks continuing to sample and pay tribute to his craft in their own work. At press time, it doesn't seem like Pat has publicly addressed this news.

Project Pat Performing In 2022

Project Pat performs during Beale Street Music Festival on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Fairgrounds in Liberty Park. © Christine Tannous / The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Elsewhere, Project Pat also shows love to today's rap greats, including Cardi B. "I was a Cardi B fan when she was on Instagram talking crazy... I was loving that, we love that," he remarked years ago during a VladTV interview. She even returned the favor via a social media shoutout, making it clear that she really appreciates the love coming from such a legend. "OMMGGGG IM IN AWWWWWW Thank you sooo much @ProjectPatHcp." Along with other artists and figures within the rap circle, fans everywhere are showing that love back to Pat amid this reported tragedy.