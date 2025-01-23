Project Pat's Son Reportedly Fatally Shot In Memphis

TMZ reports that these details remain quite vague.

Project Pat and his family reportedly suffered a tragedy this month, as according to a TMZ report, his son Patrick Houston Jr. was shot and killed in a park in Memphis' Imogene Heights neighborhood on Friday (January 10). According to the city's police and FOX 13 Memphis, the shooting occurred shortly after 1 PM and officers found Houston Jr. dead at the scene. Other than that, we don't know many other details about the Stoner's Night collaborator's 21-year-old son's tragic passing at press time. Reportedly, the family set his funeral service for this Saturday (January 25), and requests for more information about the case went without answer as of writing this article.

Our deep condolences and sympathies go out to Project Pat and his family for this heartbreak. The rapper continues to resonate and reach audiences in hip-hop today, whether it's Juicy J saying that he would be perfect for a Metro Boomin beat or folks continuing to sample and pay tribute to his craft in their own work. At press time, it doesn't seem like Pat has publicly addressed this news.

Project Pat Performing In 2022
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal
Project Pat performs during Beale Street Music Festival on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Fairgrounds in Liberty Park. © Christine Tannous / The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Elsewhere, Project Pat also shows love to today's rap greats, including Cardi B. "I was a Cardi B fan when she was on Instagram talking crazy... I was loving that, we love that," he remarked years ago during a VladTV interview. She even returned the favor via a social media shoutout, making it clear that she really appreciates the love coming from such a legend. "OMMGGGG IM IN AWWWWWW Thank you sooo much @ProjectPatHcp." Along with other artists and figures within the rap circle, fans everywhere are showing that love back to Pat amid this reported tragedy.

Over the past few years, it became very clear how much of a two-way street the appreciation between Project Pat and hip-hop is. "If you say that, you’d have to say when Lord came out, that was somebody else’s flow," he said regarding accusations that the Migos stole Three 6 Mafia's flow. "People listen to rap and put their twist on it. I’ve heard people say that about Migos, but they really got their own flow… I can’t really say they got it from there, but it has similarities."

