Logic will executive-produce Juicy J’s next album, set for release sometime soon this year, hopefully. Moreover, the past collaborators uploaded a cheeky interview-style video to talk about their team-up. While it’s been a minute since the two cooked up together on a track, this crossover will be nothing short of curious, and potentially a classic this year.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 18: Rapper Juicy J of Three Six Mafia performs onstage during Once Upon a Time in LA Music Festival at Banc of California Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Furthermore, the DMV rapper hinted at what Juicy’s next sonic direction will look like.

“For those of you who don’t know,” he said, “I, Logic, am actually executive producing one of Juicy J’s next albums.” Interestingly, he said “one of,” so maybe this year is more fruitful than we thought. Still, Juicy J hasn’t revealed any release date info or other album details. However, from Logic’s word, fans expect a pretty unique and exciting escapade from the Three 6 Mafia icon.

“It’s the most Dilla, Hip Hop, Alchemist, gangsta, Madlib, f**king dopest sh*t ever.”

In fact, readers might be surprised at the deep-rooted connection between these two MCs. Back in December of 2020, the Memphis rapper said that his “best friend” Logic helped him come up with his iconic “shut the f**k up” producer tag.

“Logic is my best friend, man,” he told HipHopDX. “We hang out all the time. We was in the studio and he was just talking. He’s like, ‘Man, what did Juicy J say? Shut the f**k up.’” We was just being funny. And I said, ‘Hey.’ I stopped it. I told the engineer, ‘You recorded that?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah,’ I said, ‘Man, I’m using that as my producer tag because that s**t is hard. You talking is.’ We didn’t say, ‘Hey, Logic, go in the studio, I mean go in the booth and do this.’ He just said it and it was recording.”

Considering all this, are you looking forward to Juicy J's next album, executive-produced by Logic?

