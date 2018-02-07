executive producing
- MusicLogic Is Executive-Producing Juicy J's Next AlbumThe DMV rapper said that the Three 6 Mafia legend is going in a boom-bap direction.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureYoung Thug To Star In & Executive Produce Musical "Throw It Back"The rapper can now add a few more skills to his portoflio. By Madusa S.
- EntertainmentTiffany Haddish To Executively Produce Stand-Up Series For NetflixTiffany and Netflix are cookin' something up.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentAsahd Khaled Dubbed Executive Producer During Miami Heat GameThe Khaled family had the time of their lives at the Miami Heat game.By Alex Zidel
- MusicStream "Black Panther: The Album" Feat. Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, SZA & MoreStream the star-studded soundtrack to the upcoming film "Black Panther" featuring Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Travis Scott & more.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsChance The Rapper & Dwayne Wade Executive Producing New Basketball DocumentaryChance The Rapper & Dwayne Wade are set to executive produce the upcoming basketball documentary "Shot in the Dark."By Kevin Goddard