DJ Paul Sued For Reposting Texas Tornado Video

DJ Paul is back in the headlines again but for nothing music related. This time he is in some legal problems with a company by the name of Viral DRM. This original video was captured by a man named Ronald Brian Emfinger and it is of a tornado that tore up part of Elgin, Texas. It is a small town that is 25 miles east of downtown Austin with a small population of right around 8000.

The rights were bought by Viral DRM, which according to their website, “Was founded by the world’s leading content creators who have captured many of the world’s major weather and news events. We work with our professional colleagues and partners in rights management, copyright, and licensing of video and photographic content.” With that in mind, DJ Paul is being sued for copyright infringement for reposting the video with no permission granted. Viral DM is suing since they are claiming they have the ability to make money from the clip. However, Paul’s reposting has made that a challenge, and that, therefore, is the reason for this lawsuit.

How Much Damage Did The Tornado Cause?

Apparently, multiple tornadoes hit different parts of Texas and the town of Elgin happened to be in the crossfire. It was reported that responders originally identified 60 plus homes that were damaged or totally wiped out. Trees were also being uprooted by the violent winds. Furthermore, they also knocked down multiple power lines in the area. Elgin officials publicly stated one person received an injury that was non-life-threatening.

After taking all of this in, what are your thoughts on this entire situation with DJ Paul? How much should he be accountable for? Have you seen the video of this Texas tornado? If so, what are your thoughts on it?

