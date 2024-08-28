Juicy J Claims He Makes Money From 90% Of New Songs Due To Samples

That's a lot of bands.

Juicy J has been making music since 1987. He is a legend in the game, and his work with Three 6 Mafia continues to have an impact on the current wave of artists. There's no ASAP Mob without Three 6, nor is there dozens of Southern acts who grew up listening to them. Juicy J reflected on his impressive legacy during a Spring Hill interview with Wiz Khalifa. If the rapper is to be taken at his word, his impact on music is even more substantial than we realized. Juicy J claimed that he makes money off a whopping 90% of new rap songs.

The whole thing came about from a simple question. Wiz Khalifa asked Juicy if he keeps tabs on the new wave of artists. The latter confirmed that he did, but not for the reasons one would expect. Juicy J knows who's popping and who's not because he gets tons of sample clearance requests on a daily basis. "I feel like the new trends is the old trends," he explained. "Everybody's sampling Three 6 Mafia, so I'm already in." Juicy J went on to estimate that he gets 5-6 sample clearance requests a day from younger artists.

Juicy J Claims To Clear 5-6 Sample Requests A Day

"On some real sh*t," he told Wiz Khalifa. "5 to 6 samples a day. I get paid off of pretty much every song. Like 90% of the songs that's out right now." Juicy J made it clear that he wants younger artists to sample his music and build on his style. "It's a blessing," he asserted. "I love when people sample... I just keep doing what I've been doing." This isn't the first time Juicy J had shown love to artists who continue to pay homage to Three 6 Mafia. The rapper hopped on Twitter in 2023 to express how grateful he was to still be considered a relevant musical force.