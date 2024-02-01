Juicy J Picks Megan Thee Stallion Over Nicki Minaj, Co-Signs "HISS"

Juicy J has seemingly taken a side in the beef between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion, although it's not an overt line in the sand. Still, there are very little other ways to interpret his support on Twitter of the latter's newest single "HISS," which is what ignited this outright battle in the first place. However, it wasn't the song to start this spat, as the two sent subliminal shots at each other long before Queen Barb retaliated with "Big Foot." You can also argue that this fiery revisit mostly owed itself to Nicki's response to the "Megan's Law" bar seemingly referencing her husband's sex offender status, but that could apply as a general line in a lot of circumstances.

Furthermore, Juicy J didn't like a tweet shading Nicki Minaj, retweet a disparaging comment, or say anything about the beef specifically. He simply quote-tweeted "Let's go!" on a promotional video and thankful message from Megan Thee Stallion for fans' support, encouraging them to keep watching the music video and listening to the track. For those unaware, the Three 6 Mafia legend and the Houston superstar have collaborated often in the past, such as 2019's "Three Point Stance" with additional support from the City Girls. As such, this respect between collaborators is hardly surprising.

Juicy J Is A Fan Of Megan Thee Stallion's Nicki Minaj-Targeting Track "HISS"

Another example came as recently as last August, when Megan Thee Stallion and Juicy J filmed a TikTok together. Regardless of that bond, he didn't really ever outwardly diss or suggest any animosity with Nicki Minaj, another MC that he worked with in the past on tracks like 2014's "Low" with Lil Bibby and Young Thug. With that in mind, we don't think this endorsement is anti-Roman, but rather just an artist supporting another. Perhaps there's more behind-the-scenes tea about this that we're still not privy to.

Meanwhile, "HISS" is on the path to massive success, on pace to cinch Meg's first solo number one hit. "Big Foot" is doing very well too, though, and once both tracks have been out for a full week, we can really break down the numbers. Do you think Juicy J has the pull to turn the tide? Hit the comments below with your takes and, for more news on him and the latest updates on Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj, stay logged into HNHH.

