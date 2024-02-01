Juicy J Picks Megan Thee Stallion Over Nicki Minaj, Co-Signs "HISS"

While this isn't an outright endorsement of the Hot Girl against Queen Barb, it's hard to look at it as anything but.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Welcome To Collegrove Album Visual Presentation LA

Juicy J has seemingly taken a side in the beef between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion, although it's not an overt line in the sand. Still, there are very little other ways to interpret his support on Twitter of the latter's newest single "HISS," which is what ignited this outright battle in the first place. However, it wasn't the song to start this spat, as the two sent subliminal shots at each other long before Queen Barb retaliated with "Big Foot." You can also argue that this fiery revisit mostly owed itself to Nicki's response to the "Megan's Law" bar seemingly referencing her husband's sex offender status, but that could apply as a general line in a lot of circumstances.

Furthermore, Juicy J didn't like a tweet shading Nicki Minaj, retweet a disparaging comment, or say anything about the beef specifically. He simply quote-tweeted "Let's go!" on a promotional video and thankful message from Megan Thee Stallion for fans' support, encouraging them to keep watching the music video and listening to the track. For those unaware, the Three 6 Mafia legend and the Houston superstar have collaborated often in the past, such as 2019's "Three Point Stance" with additional support from the City Girls. As such, this respect between collaborators is hardly surprising.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion, Juicy J, & More Voice Support For Rico Nasty

Juicy J Is A Fan Of Megan Thee Stallion's Nicki Minaj-Targeting Track "HISS"

Another example came as recently as last August, when Megan Thee Stallion and Juicy J filmed a TikTok together. Regardless of that bond, he didn't really ever outwardly diss or suggest any animosity with Nicki Minaj, another MC that he worked with in the past on tracks like 2014's "Low" with Lil Bibby and Young Thug. With that in mind, we don't think this endorsement is anti-Roman, but rather just an artist supporting another. Perhaps there's more behind-the-scenes tea about this that we're still not privy to.

Meanwhile, "HISS" is on the path to massive success, on pace to cinch Meg's first solo number one hit. "Big Foot" is doing very well too, though, and once both tracks have been out for a full week, we can really break down the numbers. Do you think Juicy J has the pull to turn the tide? Hit the comments below with your takes and, for more news on him and the latest updates on Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj, stay logged into HNHH.

Read More: Is Nicki Minaj’s Wild Barbz Fanbase Out Of Control?

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.