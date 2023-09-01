Big Sean’s New Album Will Sample Three 6 Mafia

Since the music industry has become democratized, the phrase “there’s nothing new under the sun” has never felt more true. The current accessibility of creating songs means that many samples are used in similar ways, or at least frequently appear throughout the industry after trending on TikTok or other platforms. Some artists, such as Kelis, have expressed discontent with their throwback hits being repurposed. Others, like Juicy J, are grateful to see artists still putting beats he created with Three 6 Mafia to use. Big Sean is the latest to sample the Southern group. Of course, his “Precision” single hasn’t landed on streaming services quite yet.

As HipHopDX reports, the father of one gave us a taste of what’s to come on his upcoming album on Thursday (August 31). A minute-long preview of the unreleased song appeared in the new trailer for NBA 2K24‘s The City game mode. It’s set to release on September 8 and will honour Kobe Bryant with a tribute on the cover. Throughout the “Precision” teaser, fans can hear elements from Three 6 Mafia’s “Poppin’ My Collar,” which first landed back in 2005, helping to add more apple to Sean’s lyricism.

Big Sean Previews His Next Album

Aside from being used to promote the video game, it’s been noted that “Precision” is set to appear on Sean’s sixth studio album. Details surrounding the project remain sparse at this time. Now that we have an idea of what’s to come, it won’t be long before the single lands on DSPs. That will surely be followed with more updates from the Detroit native himself.

We’re certainly excited to hear that Big Sean has new music on the way. Still, that hasn’t stopped the growing concern about the obsessed fan that he and Jhene Aiko are hoping to take to court. Since there’s a newborn on their hands, it’s understandable why safety is a top priority for the famous pair. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

