Kendrick Lamar Fans Theorize That He May Have Rapped From Drake's POV On "6:16 In LA"

Kendrick Lamar Performs During Half Time For The 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Game
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs during half time during 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Centennial Olympic Park on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
While the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle is over (for now), fans are still going back to their disses and finding interesting angles.

The rap beef that keeps on giving has both Kendrick Lamar and Drake fans reaching, denying, speculating, and continuing to decide on who won this exchange. However, many recent interpretations and conversations around K.Dot's "6:16 In LA" diss against Drizzy are more concerned with admiration and creativity rather than victory... if a lick of them are true, that is. Moreover, spurred by a recent YouTube video from What's The Dirt? about the track, many fans are currently running with a theory that the first part of this song (before Kendrick mentions DJ Akademiks) is actually a verse from Drake's perspective.

First, a few opening arguments and allegations: to folks' knowledge, Kendrick Lamar doesn't own a Rolls Royce or a yacht. Drake does, yet Kendrick raps having or dismissing these on "6:16 In LA" in its opening moments. He also talks about tatted passports and asking where he's from, whereas on "Meet The Grahams" he says that Aubrey goes to Turks to pop percs and has a lot of identity issues. Still, the mention of Estelle (presumably a family member of the Compton lyricist's that he also mentioned on Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers) and some other lines that could equally apply to Kendrick ("Who am I if I don't go to war?") do serve as counter-arguments against this theory.

Kendrick Lamar Fans Speculate On "6:16 In LA"

As such, the more likely scenario is that some elements of "6:16 In LA" are up for interpretation, and that Kendrick Lamar is drawing parallels between him and Drake and explaining how their choices concerning these comparisons are what make them different from one another. Overall, it seems like a bit of a reach, but the What's The Dirt? video talks about a whole lot more than that. It's definitely an interesting possibility to consider, and one that either provides more empathy for the 6ix God on Mr. Morale's behalf or talks about Kendrick's own conflicted feelings in this battle. At the end of the day, it's just a theory.

Meanwhile, folks continue to debate over who's the better rapper, and Kendrick Lamar and Drake have a lot of eyes on their next moves. "The Pop Out" happened, the Camila Cabello collabs are out, and we as fans are starting to move away from the obsession over the outcome. Now, we could go back and reevaluate the disses from a more appreciative and calm lens. Lord knows we needed some clarity and rest after this firestorm... but we'll happily stay amid the flames if it musical discussion is to follow.

