Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us" Botting Allegations Denied By Spotify

DJ Akademiks spoke to his Spotify connect.

Kendrick Lamar has one of the biggest hits in the entire world right now with "Not Like Us." Overall, the song is everywhere and it is pretty hard to escape. However, some are fatigued by it while others were simply never amused. That said, the vast majority of hip-hop fans love the song and have been bumping it since its release on May 4th. At this stage, there is no denying just how catchy the song is, and its various Spotify records showcase what a huge hit this really is.

Interestingly enough, some have been questioning the validity of these Spotify streams. DJ Akademiks has been the main internet personality bringing these questions to light. There is this narrative that Kendrick Lamar and Spotify were in cahoots to bot streams to make the song appear bigger than it actually is. While many brushed these allegations off as ridiculous, others took them very seriously. Well, it appears as though DJ Akademiks sought to get to the bottom of things.

Kendrick Lamar Scored A Huge Hit

In the clip above, you can see that Akademiks fessed up to talking to his connect at Spotify, directly. During their conversation, the connection claimed that Spotify was not botting streams and that they never would. "I talked to my man from Spotify. [...] Them Kendrick streams is real," Ak said simply. For those who already believed Kendrick was botting streams, this probably won't move the needle. However, for many others, this is all they needed to hear.