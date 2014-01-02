born sinner
- MusicJ. Cole's "Born Sinner" Turns 10Arguably one of his best albums, we revisit J. Cole's Born Sinner for its tenth anniversary.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicJ. Cole Announces 10th Anniversary "Born Sinner" Gold Deluxe Vinyl EditionThe rapper celebrates the 10th anniversary of his second LP with a deluxe edition.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicJ. Cole's "She Knows" Gets Revived On TikTokTikTok revives J. Cole's 2013 single off of "Born Sinner." By Aron A.
- Original ContentThe Day Kanye West, J. Cole, & Mac Miller Took OverA three-way showdown between Kanye West's "Yeezus," J. Cole's "Born Sinner," and Mac Miller's "Watching Movies With The Sound Off" has cemented June 18, 2013 in hip-hop history.By Joshua Robinson
- Original ContentKanye West's "Yeezus": An Audacious Experiment7 years later, Kanye West's "Yeezus" shines as a boundary pushing experiment. By Noah John
- Original ContentKendrick Lamar Vs. J. Cole: Who Had The Better Sophomore Album?Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole go head-to-head.By Cole Blake
- Original ContentQuiz: Which J. Cole Album Are You?J. Cole has an album for every occasion, but which one represents you?By Mitch Findlay
- ReviewsJ. Cole Delivers Scorching Energy To Sold Out Staples Center For "KOD" TourCole world on a hot Los Angeles night. By Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentJ. Cole's Albums, RankedWhat's the best album from J. Cole's discography? By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicJ. Cole's "KOD" Goes Gold In A Mere 24 Days"KOD" is now a RIAA certified Gold Record. By Devin Ch
- MusicJ. Cole's "Born Sinner" Re-Enters Billboard 200 Five Years After Its ReleaseJ. Cole's "Born Sinner" surfaces back into the Billboard 200.By Aron A.
- NewsJ. Cole "Let Nas Down" On This Powerful Throwback ClassicJ. Cole's "Let Nas Down" was one for the ages. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentTop 25 Best J. Cole Songs Of All TimeCounting down the best tracks in J.Cole's catalogue.By Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentHere's Every J. Cole Release To Go Gold Or PlatinumWith or without features.By Trevor Smith
- MusicVOTE: What Is J. Cole's Best Project?Following the release of "4 Your Eyez Only," it's time to reassess Cole's catalogue.By Trevor Smith
- Original ContentVote: What Is Your Favorite J. Cole Project?Cast your vote.By Danny Schwartz
- IndustryJ. Cole Earns Two More Platinum SinglesJ. Cole now has a total of 9 platinum plaques. Both of his newly platinum singles come with features. By Angus Walker
- Original ContentTop Five Jhene Aiko FeaturesHere's a look at Jhene Aiko's top five features with some of today's biggest rappers. By Carl Lamarre
- Original ContentWho Had The Better Verse: J. Cole Vs. WaleJ. Cole and Wale have collaborated on numerous occasions. With both rappers packing punchy lyrics, we examine their past collaborative records and explore who outdid the other.By Carl Lamarre
- Music VideosJ. Cole Feat. Amber Coffman & Cults "She Knows" VideoWatch J. Cole's new music video for "She Knows" with Amber Coffman & CultsBy Rose Lilah
- ListsIt's Yo Birthday: Top 25 J. Cole TracksOn his 29th birthday, we bring you 25 of J. Cole's dopest tracks.By Nikita Rathod
- NewsThe ReasonsBump J. Cole's throwback track "The Reasons".By hnhh