Nelly Serenades Wife Ashanti With Her Own Murder Inc Classics

Nelly and Ashanti collaborated on their 2008 classic, "Body On Me," featuring Akon that was released on Brassknuckles album.

Nelly and Ashanti are about to hit the road on the Where The Party tour. The rapper provides fans with a preview of what they can expect on the tour as he sings to his wife in latest Instagram clip.

The Shade Room shared the post with their fans on Sunday. In the Instagram Story, the "Dilemma" hitmaker is seen singing Ashanti's "Always On Time" to the singer as he cozy up to her in the car ride. The classic song by Ja Rule helped catipult the singer into the R&B limelight in the early 2000s.

Ashanti would join her husband in the sing-a-long. The clip quickly made its way around the internet, with fans flooding the comments section on The Shade Room and other outlets. Many celebrated the joy of seeing the two artists, once separated, now thriving together again.

Nelly & Ashanti

“The Haynes love run real deep,” one fan wrote, referencing Nelly’s birth name.

Another chimed in, “That man ain’t never been happier—love this for them both.”

Even skeptics of revisiting old flames found themselves swayed. “Circling the block don’t work for everybody,” someone admitted. “But I’m glad it did for them.”

For many, the couple’s bond isn’t just about fame or nostalgia—it’s about shared joy and mutual support. One fan commented, “These are the best types of relationships, where you just laugh and have fun. The world is pressure enough.”

Before the karoke session, Nelly hopped on Instagram Live and gave fans a peek into their private life. Ashanti was seen pumping breast milk for their newborn son, Kareem, affectionately called KK.

Attempting to shield her face with a treat bag, Ashanti tried to dodge the camera. But Nelly gently called her out with a smile, telling viewers, “She’s pumping milk for KK. She don’t want y’all to see.”

Nelly celebrated the 25th anniversary of his debut album, Country Grammar, last week in California at the Stagecoach Festival.


