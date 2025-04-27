Nelly Flirts With His Wife Ashanti Over Thrist Trap Clip

2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Nelly accepts the Landmark Award and Ashanti onstage at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2025. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Nelly made 50 Cent apology to Ashanti when they were previously together for involving him in the Murder Inc and G-Unit beef.

Nelly took to Instagram on Thursday, April 24, to show his wife Ashanti some heartfelt admiration. 

He shared a video of Ashanti preparing to take the stage, capturing her in a leather bodysuit paired with gold knee-high boots. Completing her striking look, Ashanti proudly sported a cropped Apple Bottoms jacket, a nod to her husband's iconic brand.

Nelly, clearly enamored, captioned the clip, “THAT THANG THANGIN….!!!!” 

Although Ashanti has not responded publicly, fans are certain she will beam with laughter and pride when she does. The video quickly made waves online, with admirers flooding The Shade Room’s comments, praising the couple’s chemistry and Nelly’s visible affection for his wife.

One Instagram user, @missjonesyy, wrote, “I love him and Russell’s reaction when they see their woman.” 

Another, @dominiquechinn, added, “Yes!! Hype your woman up!! That’s how it supposed to be. Love this!!” Others chimed in with similar sentiments. @tara_training commented, “That baby blessed her in a few ways.” 

Meanwhile, @morgangmarie joked, “Nelly you is smart and you is lucky for getting that thang back.”

More: Nelly Wants Court To Impose Sanctions On Ali Jones For Dropped St. Lunatics Lawsuit

Nelly & Ashanti

More fans celebrated Ashanti’s confidence and beauty. @queen_qb_01 praised, “Ashanti will always be THAT GIRL. I love the way she embraces her REAL body after having a child.”

Another, @tizzytlks, noted, “One thing Ashanti is gonna do is give body, shades and ponytail.” 

Reflecting on their bond, @onlyinhim wrote, “As he should! That’s his wife! I see you Mrs. Ashanti Haynes.” 

Finally, @theblacklawyerspodcast captured the moment’s spirit, writing, “A Black man hyping a Black woman, we will never get tired of.”

Their mutual admiration has been evident in recent public appearances as well. In March, Ashanti playfully responded to a question about expanding their family during the iHeartRadio Music Awards. 

When a reporter mentioned that Nelly wanted more children, Ashanti shouted, “LET’S GOOOO!!!” before bursting into laughter. Nelly, smiling, quickly corrected, “It’s the other way around.”

Through moments both private and public, Nelly and Ashanti continue to redefine celebrity relationships, reminding fans that love, support, and humor are timeless essentials.

More: Nelly Gets Brutally Honest About Beefing With Eminem Early In His Career

Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
