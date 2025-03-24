Nelly Reveals Why He Had To Move Following MTV Cribs Appearance

Nelly was on top of the world in 2002, but he revealed a bit too much about himself during his infamous Cribs episode.

MTV Cribs was a staple of 2000s pop culture. We all delighted in seeing the decadence of famous pop stars and rappers. Nelly was one of the rare artists who qualified as both, so it was inevitable that he'd show off his St. Louis mansion. In retrospect, though, Nelly claimed that it was one of the worst calls he ever made. During a recent appearance on The Cruz Show, the rapper revealed how the fallout from his MTV Cribs episode forced him to move out.

"It was the worst thing I did, being on MTV Cribs," Nelly told the host. The rapper revealed that a few crucial details throughout the 2002 episode led fans to determine the location of his home. "[MTV Cribs] showed a plate because I had my name engraved on it," he recalled. "When we did it, I’m thinking this is my end all be all. Now, I’m not knowing that [the St. Lunatics are] just getting started as a group and we were going to keep having success and things like that." Nelly quickly noticed that fans began to appear at his home and organize parties near his property shortly after the episode aired.

Nelly Rapper Mansion

"There was no gate on the house, and people were pulling their boats up to the dock," the rapper said. "My mom is out by the pool, motherf**kers pull they boat up on the dock, walk up the dock." Nelly was disheartened by the disregard fans had for his privacy. He also lamented the fact that he was not going to be able to enjoy that particular home for very long. He moved out a year after buying it. "We moved," he admitted. "We got gates and sh*t after that. But I thought I was going to be there forever." Nelly sold the mansion, which remains unfinished and plagued by trespassers in recent years.

Nelly recently made headlines for his alleged relation to Sexyy Red. The latter went on Big Boy's Neighborhood and alleged that the rapper was actually her cousin. "This my real blood cousin; people don’t believe we’re cousins," she explained. "Someone in the front said we weren’t cousins; he thought I didn’t know you. Talking about 'We’re going to meet Nelly.' I said, what do you mean, meet him? This is my cousin. I already know him." Nelly was also present during the interview, and said "we all cousins," which led to confusion whether Sexyy Red's claim is true.

