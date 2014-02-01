mtv cribs
- TVLogic's "MTV Cribs" Spoof Video Tours His Incredible 16-Bedroom Mansion"From food stamps and welfare to a muthaf*ckin’ mansion baby," the soon-to-be father of two jokes in the new video.ByHayley Hynes2.4K Views
- Pop CultureNaturi Naughton Recalls "Doing A Fake 'Cribs'" Episode With 3LWShe claimed she didn't have a car or a house when she appeared with her girl group and says they had to clean the rented "crib" before leaving.ByErika Marie3.5K Views
- TVBig Sean Kicks Off Return Of MTV's "Cribs" In StyleBig Sean sets it off in the new episode of MTV's "Cribs," revealing his basement club originally designed by Slash of Guns N Roses. ByMitch Findlay6.1K Views
- TV"MTV Cribs" Is Back, Will Feature Big Sean, Rick Ross, Tinashe & MoreMTV dropped off a promo to their new season of "MTV Cribs" that will reportedly premiere next month.ByErika Marie7.9K Views
- TVMTV Is Now Uploading Full Episodes Of "Cribs" & "Punk'd" To YouTubeMTV has you covered for all of your quarantine entertainment needs.ByAlexander Cole1207 Views
- EntertainmentDonald Glover Gives A "MTV Cribs" Style Tour Of The Millennium FalconLet Donald Glover show you around everyone's favorite spaceship.ByMatthew Parizot2.5K Views
- MusicKodak Black Shows Off His Crib On InstagramLet Kodak Black take you on a tour of his new palace.Byhnhh13.3K Views
- NewsMTV Cribs Revisits Redman's HouseWatch MTV Cribs Revisits Redman's HouseByKevin Goddard739 Views