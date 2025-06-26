Nelly sure does love Ashanti. Ever since getting back together, the two have been inseparable. Overall, it has been an incredible love story to watch play out in the public eye, and the fans love them. Furthermore, they are launching a reality show, which is definitely going to be an exciting prospect for their fans.

In the midst of all of this, the artist has dropped off a brand-new track called "Spin The Block." While Nelly has always loved himself some country music, he usually incorporates this love with his hip-hop sound. However, on this track, the artist goes full country.

Ultimately, upon listening to the new song, it becomes pretty obvious that this is meant to be a love song aimed at Ashanti. Everything about the song is sugary sweet, but not in a way that is ham-fisted. Instead, we get some truly beautiful lyrics about love and wanting to be with someone.

The love is pouring out of Nelly's vocals here, and it really is one of the more lovely songs you are going to hear this week. Even if you aren't the biggest country fan, you should definitely give this a listen. Hopefully, we get more like this very soon.

Nelly - Spin The Block

Quotable Lyrics: