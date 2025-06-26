Nelly Delivers A Sweet Country Serenade For Ashanti On "Spin The Block"

BY Alexander Cole
Nelly - Spin The Block Nelly - Spin The Block
Nelly has always loved country music, and his latest effort is a song that is clearly aimed at his wife, Ashanti.

Nelly sure does love Ashanti. Ever since getting back together, the two have been inseparable. Overall, it has been an incredible love story to watch play out in the public eye, and the fans love them. Furthermore, they are launching a reality show, which is definitely going to be an exciting prospect for their fans.

In the midst of all of this, the artist has dropped off a brand-new track called "Spin The Block." While Nelly has always loved himself some country music, he usually incorporates this love with his hip-hop sound. However, on this track, the artist goes full country.

Ultimately, upon listening to the new song, it becomes pretty obvious that this is meant to be a love song aimed at Ashanti. Everything about the song is sugary sweet, but not in a way that is ham-fisted. Instead, we get some truly beautiful lyrics about love and wanting to be with someone.

The love is pouring out of Nelly's vocals here, and it really is one of the more lovely songs you are going to hear this week. Even if you aren't the biggest country fan, you should definitely give this a listen. Hopefully, we get more like this very soon.

Read More: Nelly & Ashanti Playfully Shut Down Hair Loss Rumors

Nelly - Spin The Block

Quotable Lyrics:

Never knew a love like this
Tried to keep it thug like this
Seen your ass in person
Spit a couple verses
Never knew we hood like this
New thang old flame
Even more hot in here man
Now we going crazy before you had a baby
Gotta change your last name
Every night and everyday i hope one day maybe we'll make it back soon

Read More: Ashanti & Nelly Navigate Their Rekindled Romance In Trailer For New Reality Series

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
