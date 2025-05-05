Nelly & Ashanti Playfully Shut Down Hair Loss Rumors

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: (L-R) Ashanti and Nelly attend the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Nelly and Ashanti welcomed their first child, Kareem Kenkaide Hayes, in July of last year and appear to be doing great.

Nelly hilariously shot down the idea that he got work done on his hair while filming himself in bed with his wife, Ashanti, on Instagram, over the weekend. In doing so, he explained that he's not experiencing hair loss and hasn't gotten a hair piece nor does he dye his hair.

“Hey, yo listen, and for all you motherf*ckers that said I got a hair piece or some dye. Ain’t no motherf*cking hair piece up in there, motherf*cker, and ain’t no dye n***a,” he said in the video, as caught by AllHipHop. “This all me at 50.” From there, he added: "All you n****s … you’re living the wrong way. Yeah, ain’t no gray and ain’t no dye in this, n***a, and this ain’t no motherf*cking hair piece.”

Turning to Ashanti, he joked: "Motherf*cker said I got a hairpiece, baby. They said, your man got a hairpiece.” She laughed off the comments and told him to “hang up.”

While the comments were flooded with plenty of laughs in response to Nelly's antics, other fans praised Ashanti. "She's so beautiful. That woman looks even younger without makeup," one user wrote. Another added: "Ashanti still has a baby face with no make up. She’s soo pretty. How cute."

Nelly & Ashanti's Relationship

After originally dating from from 2003 to 2013, Nelly and Ashanti reconnected following a decade apart back in 2023. By December of that year, they married and confirmed they were expecting their first child together. Ashanti ended up giving birth to their son, Kareem Kenkaide Hayes, on July 18, 2024.

Back in March, Nelly revealed that he rushed to marry Ashanti because he didn't want her to be his "baby mama." “I didn’t want [Ashanti] to be a baby mama,” Nelly explained on the Bootleg Kev podcast. “Because we already knew where we were in life. If we’re back like this, this must be what it’s supposed to be.”

