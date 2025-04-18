Ashanti Shows Off Her Bootylicious Dance Moves At U.K. Show

Ashanti is proving that motherhood hasn’t dimmed her spotlight—it may have sharpened her focus.

Nearly eight months after giving birth to her son with longtime partner Nelly in July 2024, the Grammy-winning singer is back onstage, blending her signature energy and sensuality with a renewed sense of purpose.

This month, the 43-year-old hit the road with Sean Paul and Fat Joe. The tour performed across the U.K. and Ireland. A viral clip from her April 12 show at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena captured her in full command of the crowd.

Dressed in leather shorts, thigh-high boots, and a glittering cropped jacket, Ashanti danced, sang, and invited fans to join her. At one point, she dropped to the floor and bounced back up with a quick twerk. Her dance draws cheers from the crowd and social media alike.

Her performance sparked an outpouring of admiration online. Fans praised her confidence, her natural post-baby figure, and the grace with which she continues to own her image. Many celebrated her decision to embrace her body instead of chasing snapback culture. Fans called her a powerful example of authenticity and joy.

Ashanti Dance Moves

