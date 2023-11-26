Ashanti Fan Proclaims "Big D**k Energy" At Show & Sends Her Into Hysterics: Watch

Ashanti is an incredibly talented performer, so much so that she's already done almost all she can do. Instead of keeping that up exclusively, now she wants to bring her fans into the equation. Moreover, during a recent concert, the singer brought up some guys onstage, presumably for a lap dance routine from dancers as one of them was sitting down. While speaking to one fan, who proclaimed that he's "representing for big d**k energy," she couldn't contain her laughter amid raucous cheers from the crowd and other performers alike. Just goes to show that a little confidence goes a long way.

Furthermore, it's actually quite wholesome to see Ashanti have some fun with this part of her show as she builds a nurturing relationship with longtime on-and-off-again partner, Nelly. Not everyone is a fan of their relationship, but that's a pretty small- albeit vocal- minority amid a lot of people that are happy they're back together. They are living large with surprise birthday parties, brand new cars, and some truly adorable viral moments. But that hasn't stopped either of them from having some fun on their own, which is a heartening balance to witness.

Ashanti Laughs At Eager Fan's Confidence: Watch

Not only that, but she's been able to share this fun with other artists, of which the most notable recent example was Usher. Ashanti hit up his Las Vegas residency and wished him a happy birthday, a favor he was happy to return to her via a joint singing performance. The two R&B stars' birthdays were only one day apart, and it coincided with a massive stage for them to show love to one another. We can't think of a better way to acknowledge and celebrate this connection... and to hear people sing "Happy Birthday" competently, for once.

Meanwhile, Nelly and his boo use everything they can to show each other love, even explicit lyrics from Sexyy Red. As such, it's no surprise that she took so kindly and joyfully to a fan's "big d**k energy." Do you think the "Hot In Herre" MC reciprocates that in the same way? Let us know what your take is in the comments and stay up to date on HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Ashanti.

