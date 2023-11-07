Tasha K Continues Talking About Ashanti And Nelly Doubling Down On Criticism

Tasha K does a lot of talking and yesterday she had something to say about Ashanti and Nelly's relationship. "Ashanti, y'all doing too much! I just don't understand why we need to see his face on a purse. If y'all together, if y'all really together, why you need to have three, four birthday parties? Why you need to buy him a car, why he need to buy you everything but a ring? And you supposed to be a high-value woman. You ain't got no kids, you still got your body together," Tasha ranted. She definitely received some pushback for her thoughts, but that didn't stop her from doubling down.

She starts her new rant off re-affirming the comments she made previously. She then tries to frame her criticisms not as hate, but as advice for Ashanti because Tasha wants "to see her win." She continues, "I don't want to see a MF spin the block on you to do the same thing he did to you before." Despite her insistence that she's not hating, fans in the comments didn't take her side. "Aint no way her momma let her run her mouth this much growin up? Sis cant be quiet to save her life," one of the top comments reads, with many others expressing similar sentiments. Check out the new rant and fan reactions to it below.

Tasha K Thinks Nelly Is Wasting Ashanti's Time

Tasha K isn't just in trouble with fans online, she could also be in trouble in real life. Earlier this week, video made the rounds online of Tasha getting in a fight with somebody outside a party in Miami. She claimed she was acting in self-defense and some online agreed.

Others couldn't believe that with all the trouble she's already been in that she's still getting in fights with people. Tasha famously owes Cardi B a ton of money from a lawsuit over false comments she made about the rapper online. What do you think of Tasha K's new comments about Ashanti and Nelly's relationship? Let us know in the comment section below.

