Ashanti’s Vacation Glow Is Unmatched, Singer Thirst Traps In A Golden Bikini

While Ice Spice and Megan Thee Stallion are best known for twerking, another of our favourite starlets, Ashanti, is continuously in the headlines for looking beautiful on vacation. The 43-year-old has always been a fan of travelling around the globe. Thanks to the hard work put into her music career, she's able to explore some of our planet's most beautiful locations. Most recently, Ashanti appears to be living the dream in Turks and Caicos, where her bikini body has been breaking plenty of necks.

Over the past few days, the black-haired beauty has been giving us glimpses into her break from reality. She and some close friends headed out on the water on their jetskis, and Ashanti's infectious laugh was ringing out as she watched her companions take a tumble into the beautiful blue ocean beneath them. Elsewhere, she caught a rambunctious live performance and spent some time modelling a tiny golden bikini while relaxing on a boat.

Ashanti Steps Into Island Gyal Mode

In one video that made it onto her Story, Ashanti showed off her hourglass figure in a door that looked like a mirror, much to her benefit. Others showed off the stunning views surrounding her, which obviously dull in comparison to the "Always On Time" hitmaker. Her beau didn't appear to be on the trip with her, but that doesn't mean he's not thirsting after her social media uploads just like the rest of us.

Ashanti has been making the most of every moment 2023 has thrown at her so far, but October in particular has been a huge month for the New Yorker. Days before heading out to the tropics on her latest vacation, she celebrated her birthday in the company of close friends and Nelly, who iced her out with an incredible chain. See that heartwarming moment unfold at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

