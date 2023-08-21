NLE Choppa Says There Is Divide In The Black Community

One thing to know about NLE Choppa is that he is not afraid to post whatever on his social media platforms. It could be in part that he is just 20 years young and learning how today’s society functions as a whole. Or, it might just be the rapper’s personality. Either way, we can always count on NLE to give his fans and the media something interesting to talk about. All we have to do is go back a couple of weeks to find a left-field example.

His collection of photos he shared on his Instagram, including a photo with Twitch streamer extraordinaire Kai Cent, had a random barefoot picture at the end. That sent his fans into a roasting frenzy. One hilarious comment reads, “subway sandwhich foot ahh😭” Another person writes, “bra i know yeen jus drop feet pics.” However, this time, NLE got serious on his Twitter recently, sharing his thoughts on an issue he feels has gone on for too long.

Do You Agree With NLE Choppa?

Hate has divided a good amount of black females and black males. Our community use to live in so much love & togetherness! Now we criticize and crucify each other verbally, physically, and emotionally. It hurt so much to see, it’s like we need negativity to fuel us .. — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) August 20, 2023

So far, there is reasoning behind NLE Choppa sharing this opinion but here is what he had to say, “Hate has divided a good amount of black females and black males. Our community use to live in so much love & togetherness! Now we criticize and crucify each other verbally, physically, and emotionally. It hurt so much to see, it’s like we need negativity to fuel us ..”. A lot of fans were agreeing with him in the comments and there has certainly been a lot of black-on-black crime in the rap community and in other corners of society.

