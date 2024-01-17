Lil Wayne's Kids Meet Queen Latifah While Sitting Courtside: Watch

Lil Wayne has been among the top-performing artists in rap for decades, and throughout that time he's curated all kinds of friendships. As a Libra, it makes sense that his social circle is wide-spanning, and the "Lollipop" rapper rarely involves himself in beef. Instead, he likes to pour energy into expanding his massive discography, supporting the up-and-coming Young Money artists, and spending time with his children. Most recently, Weezy brought a few of his sons to sit courtside while the Lakers were playing. Earlier this month it was Kameron and Reginae Carter supporting the team from their coveted seats, but earlier this week he brought out 15-year-old Dwayne and 13-year-old Neal to join him.

Having a famous father comes with plenty of perks (such as frequent courtside seats), including meeting his array of friends. While sitting with Wayne, his teenage boys were lucky enough to cross paths with Queen Latifah, who confidently shook both of their hands. The Hairspray actress looked comfortable but classy in her black sweatsuit, slicked-back bun, and large hoop earrings. The Carter family was looking fresh too, clearly taking after Wayne's bold style already.

Lil Wayne's Little Ones Meet The Queen

As the video is circulating online, some are calling out Neal and Dwayne for not standing up to address Latifah. "My kids would have stood up for the Queen," one user quipped under @HipHopDX's post. "Them kids don't even know how historic of a hand they were shaking, smh," another chimed in, suggesting that Weezy's kids are lacking in their hip-hop history knowledge.

Even if Lil Wayne's sons are ignorant of Queen Latifah's legacy, as social media seems to suspect, she's still been getting plenty of flowers as of late. In 2023 she became the first-ever femcee to be honoured by the Kennedy Center, at which time Missy Elliott and Rapsody headlined her tribute show. Read more about that iconic moment at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

